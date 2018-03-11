WORLD
2 MIN READ
Filipino troops kill at least 44 pro-Daesh militants
Twenty-six more pro-Daesh militants were wounded when Philippine soldiers shelled positions held by the rebels in southern Maguindanao province, the army said, adding, a soldier was slightly wounded in the fighting.
Filipino troops kill at least 44 pro-Daesh militants
The fighting with about 50 members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) broke out in a remote village in Datu Saudi Ampatuan town on Thursday morning and lasted the following day, the army said. / AFP Archive
March 11, 2018

At least 44 pro-Daesh militants were killed and 26 more were wounded when Philippine soldiers shelled positions held by the rebels in southern Maguindanao province, the army said on Sunday.

The fighting, initially with about 50 members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), broke out in a remote village in Datu Saudi Ampatuan town on Thursday morning and lasted the following day, said Lt Col Gerry Besana.

A soldier was slightly wounded, the army said in a separate statement.

The number of BIFF members killed and wounded was based on intelligence information, Besana said. The military did not recover any enemy bodies, he said.

Besana said the military launched artillery attacks with air support as the number of BIFF fighters had risen to about one hundred during the fighting.

Recommended

Terrorist organisation

The military classifies the BIFF, which it said has about 300 members, as a terrorist organisation, along with the Abu Sayyaf and Maute groups.

"Seventy were killed and injured (on the BIFF side), we are still pursuing about 200 more," Besana said, adding that the clash had displaced about 500 families.

The militants in southern Philippines were regrouping, retraining and recruiting new members for another attack elsewhere after occupying the southern city of Marawi for five months last year, according to the army.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report