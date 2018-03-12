In 2018, Vladimir Putin's main agenda will be to legitimise the next six-year term of his presidency.

All the steps taken by the Kremlin have been meticulously planned. His two hour presidential address to the Federal Assembly projected the strong-man image he has become so adept at portraying. Nuclear sabre rattling was the centre piece of his speech which could only exacerbate tensions with the West.

There are less than 10 days until millions of Russian citizens go to the ballots to elect their president for another six year term.

The three-week marathon of pre-election debates will begin broadcasting live on “Radio of Russia”. People eagerly awaited the first discussions that held on February 28 on the national channel “Russia”. Five state-run television channels and three radio stations have allocated free airtime for election campaigning. Candidates are concentrated on intensively preparing their programs to impress audiences.

According to Russia’s Central Electoral Commission, it is up to TV channels to determine the format of electioneering events, discussions, round tables and debates. During the current campaign, state owned TV channels decided that “all” candidates would have to take part in debates.

Furthermore, all Russian propagandistic media outlets on both TV and internet platforms make hyperbolic statements attempting to depict the contest as a drama whose conclusion is yet to be determined: “Debate starts! Do not miss!”.

It’s clear that Russia is trying to paint a picture by claiming to the rest of the world that they are having a “democratic” election fueled with debates and dynamic discussions. When in reality, political pluralism is non-existent in present-day Russia.

Seven candidates joined the first TV debate. All candidates appeared in the TV studio together, to present their election programs. The atmosphere in the studio was tense. Russian debates never appeared to have standard “democratic” discussions.

Denigration, scandal, haranguing, this is what the Russian election is all about. Vladimir Zhirinovsky, a fiery nationalist politician, and Ksenia Sobchak, a well-known liberal journalist and prominent socialite, were arguing about the collapse of the Soviet Union — and things quickly spiralled out of control.

“Get her out of here,” Zhirinovsky screamed. “She’s a crazy fool.”

Sobchak then picked up a glass of water and hurled its contents at Zhirinovsky.