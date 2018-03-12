Venezuela's newly formed opposition coalition urged the United Nations on Monday not to recognise the presidential elections in May saying it is rigged in favour of socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

The coalition called the Broad Front For A Free Venezuela – which includes members of Venezuela's churches, workers unions and university students – hopes to draw international attention to what it says is fraudulent election set by officials loyal to Maduro.

In the letter delivered to the UN's offices in Caracas, the group called for the international entity to refrain from recognising the May 20 elections, as well as to urgently provide humanitarian support to address the health and food crisis.

Maduro, who is seeking reelection amid an economic collapse that has sent a tide of migrants to neighbouring countries, has asked the United Nations to send observers to the vote.

Not a free election?

"The election of the 20th of May is a fraud and not a true free presidential election," Sergio Sanchez, spokesperson of the Broad Front alliance, said.

The main opposition coalition is boycotting the election on the grounds that the elections council has historically favoured the ruling Socialist Party, and because the best-known candidates have been jailed or barred from holding office.

"What we have asked the United Nations today is not to validate the electoral fraud in May," said legislator Delsa Solorzano of the Broad Front coalition at a small demonstration outside a UN office in Caracas.

She added that any UN mission should "be only for human rights issues, not to validate a dictatorship."

A UN spokesperson contacted via email said the government's request for a mission had been received.