WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump heads to California with tough message on immigration
The US president will inspect prototypes for his proposed Mexican border wall in San Diego and attend a fund-raiser in Beverly Hills during his first visit to California after taking office.
Trump heads to California with tough message on immigration
Activists and community groups hold a rally to condemn the visit of US President Donald Trump to California ahead of his visit to view border wall prototypes in San Diego, California, US, March 12, 2018. / Reuters
March 13, 2018

President Donald Trump will bring a tough message on illegal immigration to California on Tuesday, taking aim at "sanctuary cities" in his first visit in office to the heavily Democratic state that has served as a base of resistance to many of his policies.

The US president will also inspect prototypes for his proposed Mexican border wall in San Diego, travel to a fund-raiser in Beverly Hills, then fly back to Washington.

Nearly 200 people marched in downtown San Diego, which is on the border with Mexico, to denounce Trump and in particular his crackdown on immigration both legal and illegal.

Trump won the presidency in November 2016 despite losing California badly to Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Recommended

A Republican Party official said the fundraiser would net $5 million from 90 people expected to attend the event, which will benefit both Trump's prospective 2020 reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee.

TRT World ’s Tetiana Anderson reports more on the story

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report