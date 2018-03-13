Sick and injured civilians left a rebel enclave in Syria's eastern Ghouta on Tuesday under the first medical evacuation since a massive assault began nearly a month ago.

Women carrying infants, men hobbling on crutches and an old man in a wheelchair waited at a school nearby, along with dozens who exited through the Al Wafideen crossing, a witness said.

During the regime army's offensive, more than 1,100 civilians have died in the last big rebel bastion near the capital, the UN office of humanitarian affairs says.

Syrian regime forces have captured swathes of eastern Ghouta, a pocket of satellite towns and farmland, splintering it into three separate zones in recent days.

Yasser Delwan, a political official with the Jaish al Islam opposition faction, said the patients who left the town of Douma were the first of several batches.

The evacuees come from a list of nearly 1,000 people, which UN officials have said need emergency treatment outside, he added.

Jaish al Islam said on Monday it had reached a medical evacuation deal with the Syrian regime's key ally, Russia, after indirect talks.

For months, the United Nations has pleaded with authorities to allow the evacuation of hundreds of patients, including children with cancer.

The Ghouta enclave is home to nearly 400,000 people, under army siege since 2013 without enough food, water or medicine, the world body says.

The regime assault on eastern Ghouta has become one of the bloodiest offensives of the war and is on course to deal rebels their biggest defeat since the battle of Aleppo in 2016.