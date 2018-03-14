Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's trip to Washington scheduled for March 19 might be delayed due to the changing of the guard at the US State Department, Turkey’s top diplomat said on Wednesday.

Cavusoglu's remarks came during a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

We would like to work with new US Secretary of State in the same vein - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced former CIA director Mike Pompeo as his pick to be the country’s new secretary of state after ousting Rex Tillerson.

Turkey and the US have been trying to iron out a number of issues, principally concerning the YPG–the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU – in Syria, which the US has worked with, calling it a "reliable ally."

In the Russian capital, Cavusoglu is also expected to attend a series of meetings, including the sixth Turkish-Russian Joint Strategic Planning Group Meeting.

During the press conference, Lavrov accused the US of trying to split Syria.

“I know the US’ intention of establishing a base in Syria,” said Lavrov. "They are resorting to some methods to cause Syria to split.”

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when Bashar al Assad's regime cracked down on demonstrators with force.