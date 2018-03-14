Cuba's state-run economy – which is largely dependent on tourism – has been recently in a state of chaos because of the restrictions the United States has imposed.

Trump administration only allows Americans to travel to Cuba if they go with a group that's registered with the US government.

In addition to that, people working in tourism are earning their money in foreign currencies, but other sectors are paid in Cuban pesos.

"A school teacher earns $14 a month, what will you do with that? I make more in a day‚” says Pedro Garcia, a bike taxi rider in the Cuban capital.