Syria's lacerating conflict entered its eighth year on Thursday with the country riven by international power struggles.

The bloodshed, which has devastated huge swathes of the country since it started on March 15, 2011 when Bashar al Assad's regime cracked down on mostly peaceful protests, has splintered into ever more complicated conflicts.

While Turkish Armed Forces together with the Free Syrian Army encircle Afrin, Russian-backed regime forces continue to pound shrinking opposition areas near Damascus.

In the latest fighting, Ankara-backed forces launched a bombardment of YPG targets in Afrin and closed in on the main town. The YPG is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which Turkey, the US and the EU all consider to be a terrorist organisation.

The development came as regime forces, backed by Moscow, broke into a key town in the beleaguered opposition enclave of eastern Ghouta late on Wednesday, driving further into the last opposition bastion outside Damascus.

TRT World's Soraya Lennie returns to the place where the Syrian conflict all began, in Daraa.

What's next?

The capture of eastern Ghouta, which seems inevitable, will mark another milestone in Assad's effort to crush the revolution as the war enters its eighth year with Russia and Iran still firmly behind the regime leader.

It grew out of popular protests and evolved into a civil war after Assad responded with force. It has laid waste to swathes of Syria, helped the rise of Daesh, fed sectarianism, and seen the deadliest use of chemical weapons since the 1980s in a war that has killed at least half a million people.

At its nadir in 2015, the Syrian regime held less than a fifth of Syria. Russia's air force arrived to turn the tide in September of that year, working closely with Iranian and Iran-backed forces spearheaded by Lebanon's Hezbollah, which has been battling in support of Assad since 2012.

After defeating militants in Aleppo in 2016, Assad and his allies swept across Syria in 2017, recovering territory all the way to the Iraqi border from Daesh's crumbling "caliphate."

Assad now holds some 58 percent of Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), including the main cities, the coast, and an expanse of desert west of the Euphrates River.

With unreserved backing from Iran and Russia, Assad has steadily recovered ground from opposition backed by the United States, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey.

Future role of Assad

Any serious discussion about Assad's future has been off the table for some time: Western and Arab states that backed the opposition sidestepped the issue entirely in recent recommendations to the moribund UN-led political track.

The West still hopes Russia will bring pressure to bear on Assad, and is withholding reconstruction aid until a transition is in place.

But many Syria analysts say that for Russia there is no dependable alternative to Assad, who has proven adept at playing his two allies off against each other.

Civilian suffering

International efforts have consistently failed to stop one of the deadliest wars of the century while the UN says as of February, more than 5.6 million Syrians have fled the country and 6.1 million people are displaced internally.

In the opposition-held enclave of eastern Ghouta, more than 1,220 civilians – a fifth of them children – have been killed since the Syrian regime launched a ferocious air and ground offensive on February 18.

While the past few months saw the collapse of Daesh's so-called "caliphate," world powers have since sought to carve out increased influence in the region.

TRT World 's Francis Collings tells the story of a family trying to survive in the enclave.

Turkey's Afrin operation

Ankara, which launched a border security mission to clear the enclave of Afrin from the YPG and Daesh on January 20, vowed on Wednesday that its encirclement of the main city "will have been completed by the evening," a Turkish presidency source said.

The US-backed YPG holds oil-rich territory in northeastern Syria, covering 30 percent of the country.

On Wednesday, Turkish bombing raids neutralised 10 militants loyal to the Syrian regime, which has deployed pro-regime militias to the fray after the YPG asked for help.