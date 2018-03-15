Over 70 percent of Syria’s Afrin region has been secured during an ongoing border security mission, Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said in a live interview with the TRT Haber news channel on Thursday.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on January 20 to clear the Afrin enclave in northwestern Syria from the YPG, which Turkey says is linked to the PKK. The PKK is considered to be a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

In his interview, Kalin also pointed out that Turkish forces and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) are expected to clear Syria’s Afrin of terrorists “very soon,” adding that Ankara had no intention of handing over the town to the Bashar al Assad's regime following the completion of its military offensive in the region.

More than "3,500 terrorists have been neutralised" since the start of Operation Olive Branch in Syria's northwestern Afrin region, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement on Thursday morning.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralised" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.