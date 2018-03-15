Reform for the United Nations to end global conflicts is a “necessity”, Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday.

Yildirim arrived in Baku on Wednesday to attend the Sixth Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan and held several bilateral meetings with Azerbaijani officials.

Speaking at the forum, Yildirim said a UN based on problem-solving, not rivalries, was “an inevitable necessity”.

“The UN Security Council is unable to give the necessary response to [international] rivalries while humanity is dying and chemical gas [weapons] are being used and is unable to end this violence."

He urged the UN to establish a more "confidence building" structure and added, "Global peace and solidarity can only be established if everyone does not preserve double standards to conflicts and produce results based on humanity and human values."

Yildirim said Turkey is a "reliable" country for its allies and friends but also "an actor for peace and prosperity" for the region, not only in the Middle East but also in the Balkans and Caucasus regions as well as in many parts around the world.

The forum was also attended by current and former state officials from 50 countries and welcomed 500 participants.

This year's forum, organised by the Baku-based Nizami Ganjavi International Centre, focuses on the theme “Bridging Gaps to create Inclusive Societies".

Critics over UN role in Syria

Yildirim cited as an example the fact that Turkey hosts over 3.5 million Syrian refugees.