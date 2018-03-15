WORLD
2 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia will get nuclear bomb if Iran does, crown prince says
Saudi Arabia's 32-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also compared Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to Adolf Hitler.
Saudi Arabia will get nuclear bomb if Iran does, crown prince says
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gestures during the graduation ceremony of the 93rd batch of cadets of the King Faisal Air Academy, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 21, 2018. / Reuters
March 15, 2018

Saudi Arabia's crown prince warned in a US television interview that if Tehran gets a nuclear weapon, his country will follow suit.

"Saudi Arabia does not want to acquire any nuclear bomb, but without a doubt, if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible," Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in an excerpt of the interview that aired Thursday on "CBS This Morning."

The 32-year-old prince went on to compare Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to Adolf Hitler, accusing him of wanting to expand. 

Recommended

"He wants to create his own project in the Middle East very much like Hitler who wanted to expand at the time," Prince Mohammed said.

"Many countries around the world and in Europe did not realise how dangerous Hitler was until what happened, happened. I don't want to see the same events happening in the Middle East."

The interview is scheduled to run on CBS' "60 Minutes" show on Sunday, two days before the crown prince's scheduled White House meeting with US President Donald Trump.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report