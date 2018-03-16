Russia is set to expel British diplomats in retaliation for Prime Minister Theresa May's decision to kick 23 Russians out as relations with London crash to a post-Cold War low due to an attack with military-grade nerve agent on English soil.

After the first known offensive use of such a weapon in Europe since World War Two, May blamed Moscow and gave 23 Russians who she said were spies working under diplomatic cover at the London embassy a week to leave.

Russia has denied any involvement, cast Britain as a post-colonial power unsettled by Brexit, and even suggested London had fabricated the attack in an attempt to whip up anti-Russian hysteria.

Asked by a Reuters reporter in the Kazakh capital if Russia planned to expel British diplomats from Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov smiled and said: "We will, of course."

But there was no immediate explanation of when this would happen or how many British diplomats would be expelled.

No explanation yet