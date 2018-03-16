Air strikes in Syria killed more than 100 people on Friday as civilians fled besieged areas for the second straight day.

Syrian regime forces stepped up their offensive in the rebel-held eastern suburbs of the capital, Damascus, capturing a major town and closing in on another under the cover of Russia's air power.

The majority of the deaths occurred in eastern suburbs of Damascus, known as eastern Ghouta, where regime forces have been on a crushing offensive for three weeks capturing 70 percent of the once besieged rebel-held area. The weeks-long violence left more than 1,300 civilians dead, 5,000 wounded and forced thousands to flee to regime-controlled areas.

Friday's staggering death toll came a day after Syria passed the seven-year mark in its relentless civil war that has killed some 450,000 people and displaced half the country's population.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said regime and Russian forces have been bombing rebel-towns areas outside Damascus throughout Friday, killing 64 people in Kafr Batna and another 12 in Saqba. The Syrian Civil Defense search-and-rescue group reported 61 fatalities in Kafr Batna.

Later Friday, regime forces captured the town of Jisreen, closing in on Saqba from the east, north and south, forcing opposition fighters to retreat west. The Syrian regime is determined to seize Kafr Batna, Saqba and the rest of the besieged eastern Ghouta region from rebels.

"If the world does not move, Ghouta will be exterminated," said Siraj Mahmoud, a Civil Defense member in eastern Ghouta.

The attack on Kafr Batna was with cluster bombs, napalm-like incendiary weapons, and conventional explosives, the Observatory said.

TRT World spoke to Frank Ucciardo in New York on the UN's efforts to quell the escalating violence in eastern Ghouta.

Catastrophic situation

Photos and videos released from the area showed charred bodies covered with sheets lined near what appeared to be shops.

The assault was part of an indiscriminate campaign by regime leader Bashar al Assad's forces to retake the town and the rest of the enclave from the rebels.

A medical charity supporting hospitals in the Ghouta region, the Syrian American Medical Society, said doctors in Kafr Batna were treating patients for severe burn wounds. The charity said earlier in the day that it recorded 40 casualties on Friday.

Oways al Shami, a spokesman for Syrian Civil Defense, said the air strike targeted a market and a nearby residential area where scores of people have gathered. He said people were in the market to buy bread and vegetables at the time of the strike.