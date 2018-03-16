Thousands of Slovaks will attend a third nationwide protest in as many weeks on Friday to repeat their call for early elections after Prime Minister Robert Fico's resignation failed to quell public anger over high-level corruption.

Fico's government has been in crisis since the murder three weeks ago of 27-year-old investigative journalist Jan Kuciak who reported on fraud allegations against businessmen with political ties. The identity of his killers remains unknown.

Kuciak's death provoked Slovakia's biggest protests since the fall of communism in 1989, and some of the biggest to hit central Europe in the past year, when people have marched against attacks on courts, corruption in politics and tightening rules for international universities.

On Thursday the long-serving Fico stepped aside, handing the government reins to a deputy after his leftist Smer party and its coalition partners agreed to a change of prime minister to keep the government going. His interior minister resigned earlier this week.

But critics say Fico will continue to hold sway and few expected his resignation to appease the protesters, who are due to start gathering at 1600 GMT.

"Let's finish what our parents started in November '89," Slovak march organizers said on the event's Facebook page, which showed 23,000 planned to turn up. "Let's stand up for a decent Slovakia and let's not give up!"