Afghanistan's Jogi minority seeks citizenship
For decades, members of the Jogi ethnic minority in Afghanistan has sought legal recognition as citizens with rights to own property and lead normal lives. Things might finally change for them now.
Although they enjoy voting rights, other limitations to legal recognitions makes life hard for the Jogi ethnic minority in Afghanistan. (TRT World) / TRTWorld
March 17, 2018

Members of the Jogi ethnic minority in Afghanistan are still trying to win legal recognition as citizens. 

Though they have largely abandoned their nomadic lifestyle, they are unable to buy land and settle down, living in fear of being evicted from their temporary homes any time.

While they are allowed to vote, the Jogi people's lack of proper documentation mean that they face hardships on a regular basis, including with finding employment and enrolling their children in schools. 

TRT World's Yasin Eken reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
