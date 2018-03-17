WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least three killed in Kabul attack
A suicide car bomb which exploded in Police District Nine of Kabul has killed at least three civilians and injured several others, Afghan officials say.
A member of the Afghan security force keeps watch at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 2, 2018. (File photo) / Reuters
March 17, 2018

A suicide attacker blew up a bomb-laden vehicle in Kabul on Saturday, killing at least three people and wounding several others, an Afghan official said.

"Around 9:10am this morning a suicide car bomb exploded in Police District Nine of Kabul," interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish told AFP, adding the target of the attack was not clear.

Three civilians were killed and three others wounded in the attack, Danish said. 

The blast happened at a time when many people would have been driving to work. 

Health ministry spokesman Wahid Majrooh told AFP at least four people had been wounded.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

The attack came days after the top US general in Afghanistan said protecting the capital was "our main effort".

It also comes amid growing pressure on the Taliban, the largest militant group in the country, to take up the Afghan government's offer of peace talks to end the 16-year conflict.

SOURCE:AFP
