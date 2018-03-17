TÜRKİYE
Turkish army release footage which it says is an undamaged Afrin Hospital
Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) released drone footage which it says is an undamaged Afrin Hospital. The footage shows an intact building after reports emerged that it had been damaged by shelling.
The military has stressed that the anti-terror operation was being "conducted in a way not to harm any civilians and the environment." / AA
March 17, 2018

The Turkish military released footage on Saturday which it says is an undamaged Afrin Hospital.

YPG/PKK-Daesh terrorists as part of their smear campaign against Turkey, claimed the hospital was hit by the Turkish army.

The video that the Turkish Army says was shot at 06:43GMT on Saturday shows a building in good shape.

A statement by the Turkish Armed Forces read as follows:

It is closely being monitored that vile propaganda against the Turkish Armed Forces is being spread, falsely claiming that buildings and vehicles were set ablaze by the Turkish military. In reality, it was being carried out by terrorists in Afrin city centre.

- Turkish Military statement

Turkish drones also captured footage of YPG/PKK terrorists setting vehicles and buildings ablaze at various locations in Afrin.

Turkey on January 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist cruelty and oppression.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defence rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military has also said that only terrorist targets are being destroyed and "utmost care" is being taken to avoid harming any civilians.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012, when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without a fight.

SOURCE:AA
