The Turkish military released footage on Saturday which it says is an undamaged Afrin Hospital.

YPG/PKK-Daesh terrorists as part of their smear campaign against Turkey, claimed the hospital was hit by the Turkish army.

The video that the Turkish Army says was shot at 06:43GMT on Saturday shows a building in good shape.

A statement by the Turkish Armed Forces read as follows:

It is closely being monitored that vile propaganda against the Turkish Armed Forces is being spread, falsely claiming that buildings and vehicles were set ablaze by the Turkish military. In reality, it was being carried out by terrorists in Afrin city centre. - Turkish Military statement

Turkish drones also captured footage of YPG/PKK terrorists setting vehicles and buildings ablaze at various locations in Afrin.