President Donald Trump unveiled a plan on Monday to combat the opioid addiction crisis that includes seeking death penalty for drug dealers and urging Congress to toughen sentencing laws for drug traffickers.

The White House plan will also seek to cut opioid prescriptions by a third over the next three years by promoting practices that reduce overprescription of opioids in federal healthcare programmes, officials told a news briefing.

Trump outlined his proposals at an event in New Hampshire, which has been hit hard by the opioid epidemic.

The rollout of the plan will be the latest White House action aimed at addressing a US drug abuse crisis that is causing thousands of overdose deaths a year. Trump has said the United States will need “toughness” to reverse these trends.

Death penalty sought

“The Department of Justice will seek the death penalty against drug traffickers when it’s appropriate under current law,” said Andrew Bremberg, director of Trump’s Domestic Policy Council, in the briefing detailing the plan.

The White House did not offer any specific examples of when it would be appropriate to seek the death penalty for drug dealers and referred further questions to the Justice Department.