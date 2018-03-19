TÜRKİYE
Afrin community leaders want Turkey’s help to rebuild the town
The group of Arab, Kurdish, Alawite and Yazidi residents of Afrin gathered across the border in Gaziantep to discuss Afrin's future, after Turkey's military and its FSA allies liberated the town on Sunday.
Civilians who had previously fled their homes return to Afrin on March 19, 2018, after Turkey's military and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) took complete control of the town, driving out the YPG. / AA
March 19, 2018

About 100 people — Arabs, Kurds, Alawites and Yazidis — gathered in the Turkish border city of Gaziantep on Sunday to discuss the rebuilding process of Afrin, a town in Syria.

The meeting came as Turkey's military and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) finished clearing the town of PKK-affiliated YPG as part of Ankara's Operation Olive Branch.

The group calls itself the Afrin Liberation Congress.

The group's leaders and members want their town to be rebuilt and the rights and freedoms of all ethnic groups to be protected.

As TRT World 's Caitlin McGee reports, they're looking for Turkey's help to get that done.

