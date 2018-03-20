WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump hosts Saudi Crown Prince amid tensions with Iran
President Trump is set to host Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Washington on Tuesday. Most analysts expect the meeting to be dominated by discussions on Saudi Arabia's chief opponent – Iran.
Trump hosts Saudi Crown Prince amid tensions with Iran
This will be the first meeting between the two countries since Trump visited Saudi Arabia in May. (File photo) / AP
March 20, 2018

US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are to hold their first meeting in nearly a year. 

Crown Prince Mohammed's agenda leading up to the meeting is straightforward: to keep US-Saudi relations tight as the kingdom pushes back against its arch rival, Iran.

The two allies have a strong rapport – Saudi Arabia is where Trump went on his first official foreign visit after assuming presidency. 

Recommended

White House watchers expect tougher Iran intervention by the new Secretary of State. 

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson reports from Washington DC.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report