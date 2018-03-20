When Vladimir Putin first became Russian Prime Minister in 1999, Bill Clinton was still the president of the United States, the world was worked up into a frenzy over the so-called Y2K bug, and Russia had just launched its second war in Chechnya. Less than a year later, he would ascend to the presidency.

With his presidential election victory over the weekend guaranteeing him another six years as president his rule over Russia as either prime minister or president will be longer than Nikita Khrushchev, Leonid Brezhnev, or Yuri Andropov.

Kremlin sources stated for months that the presidential administration wanted to see Putin win 70 percent of the vote. Putin did even better and won 77 percent of the vote. This compares to 64 percent of the vote in 2012.

Also, Putin barely had to try to win. He did not participate in a single presidential debate.

The leading opposition figure in Russia, Aleksei Navalny, was barred from participating in the elections. Putin’s runner up in last weekend’s election, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, scored only 12 percent of the vote. The so-called “Paris Hilton of Russia” (and reportedly Putin’s goddaughter) Ksenia Sobchak, took only 1.66 percent of the vote.

Expect more of the same

Putin’s victory will not bode well for the Russian economy. Reportedly, his inner circle is divided on Russia’s economic path for the next six years.

During his recent State of the Nation Speech, Putin stressed the usual platitudes for economic growth while arguing for a very expensive modernised nuclear force and a conventional military force. In the context of Russia’s current economic and geopolitical situation, these two things are contradictory objectives.

During Putin’s reign, much needed economic reforms have been subordinated to the imperatives of political stability and regime survival. The private sector has been marginalised by ever-growing government encroachment into the marketplace. Large state-owned institutions and an inefficient public sector dominate the economy. The judiciary is vulnerable to corruption.

The drop in the price of oil coupled with international economic sanctions has made the overall economic situation worse.

In the short-term, Russia’s foreign policy will remain unchanged with Putin’s re-election.

From election meddling to alleged assassination attempts on foreign soil using banned chemical weapons, Russia has shown it will do just about anything to maximise its influence abroad.

Since entering government in 1999, Putin has presided over a devastating war in Chechnya, the invasion of Georgia, and the annexation of Crimea and a war in eastern Ukraine.

Putin has stoked tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia, conducted provocative military exercises which have stimulated a nuclear strike on Sweden, and has maximised Russian influence in Central Asia often at the detriment of the region’s sovereignty.