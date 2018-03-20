WORLD
2 MIN READ
Regime air strikes kill dozens more civilians in eastern Ghouta
Assad regime forces continue to target civilians in opposition-held enclave in open defiance of truce.
Regime air strikes kill dozens more civilians in eastern Ghouta
A child runs along a street in front of clouds of smoke billowing following a reported air strike on Douma, the main town of Syria's rebel enclave of eastern Ghouta on March 20, 2018. / AFP
March 20, 2018

At least 59 civilians were killed by the Assad regime and its allied forces in the besieged eastern Ghouta region on Tuesday, Syrian Civil Defence sources said.

Regime ground and air assaults on civilians continued in the opposition-held area near the capital Damascus despite separate United Nations and Russia cease-fires.

Sources from Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets , said that 59 civilians were killed in bombardments, including three civilians in the town of Harasta and 56 others in the Douma district.

The officials said more casualties are feared as some areas are unreachable due to the intense attacks.

Recommended

At least 150 civilians have been killed by regime attacks in the last five days.

Since February 19, nearly 1,000 people have been killed in eastern Ghouta, and the death toll is expected to rise further as attacks by the regime remain ongoing. 

Home to some 400,000 people, eastern Ghouta has been under a crippling regime siege for the last five years. 

Over the last eight months, the regime has stepped up its siege, making it nearly impossible for food or medicine to enter the district and leaving thousands of civilians in dire need.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report