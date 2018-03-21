The Ankara Art Gallery and Auction House hosted an exhibition for diplomats at Ankara's first Traditional Islamic Art Gallery on Tuesday.

The exhibition, titled “On the Track of Our Civilization,” includes a wide variety of Islamic artwork, with some pieces being shown for the first time.

The gallery shows the diversity of Islamic art by presenting its various branches, including Ottoman sultans’ edicts, old and new calligraphic works, modern and classical hilya, selected example of shrines, handwritten Qurans, and more.

Under the name “Day for the Ambassadors,” the Traditional Islamic Art Gallery opened its doors to diplomats in Ankara.

The daylong exhibit presented Turkey's historic heritage and modern culture to diplomats from various countries, including South Africa, China, the Czech Republic, Malaysia, Afghanistan, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, and Lithuania.

Czech reflections

Czech Ambassador to Ankara Pavel Kafka said that he was pleased to receive an invitation to the exhibit, as he is interested in traditional Islamic art.

“I like art in general and of course calligraphy as well,” he said.

“It’s not only about religion it’s also about art, and what is very important as well in cultures among people is dialogue.”

Kafka said that last October the Czech Embassy hosted an exhibit of Czech crystal engraved with Islamic calligraphy accompanied by paintings of Turkish artist Ahmet Sula.

Kafka said that the exhibit aimed to connect dialogue and art, as it is important to “promote cultures creating a better understanding of each other.”

The ambassador said the Czech Republic also has traditional Islamic art exhibits as they “enrich the public.”