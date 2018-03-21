WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 19 people killed after Philippines bus plunges into ravine
More than a dozen people were also injured when the commuter bus veered off the road into a ravine south of the Philippines capital, Manila.
At least 19 people killed after Philippines bus plunges into ravine
The crash occurred on Tuesday night as the bus was heading on a downhill stretch of road, in central Philippines. (March 21, 2018) / AP
March 21, 2018

At least 19 people were killed and 21 others injured after a passenger bus lost control and plunged off a cliff in the central Philippines, police said on Wednesday.

The bus, which was heading to the capital Manila, skidded off a mountain road on Mindoro island late on Tuesday, said regional police spokeswoman Imelda Tolentino.

Rescue workers were pulling the dead and injured from the vehicle, which landed at the bottom of a wooded ravine, she added.

"Police are investigating why the driver lost control – whether there was mechanical trouble or the driver fell asleep," Tolentino said.

Police photos showed rescue workers clambering down the cliff to reach the bus, which lay on its side among trees and grass about 15 metres below the road.

The accident occurred near Sablayan town, which is about 195 kilometres south of Manila.

Recommended

Road accidents are common in the Philippines, where poorly maintained buses and poorly-trained drivers form the backbone of land transport options.

In 2010, 41 people died, including five foreigners, when a packed bus plunged into a deep ravine in the northern Philippines.

Another 31 people perished in bus crash in the country's north in April last year.

Public transport regulators said on Wednesday they may suspend the franchise of the operator of the bus involved in the most recent disaster.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report