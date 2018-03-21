TÜRKİYE
Turkish jets ‘neutralise’ 38 PKK members in northern Iraq
Turkish army says its commandos are engaged in operations in Hakurka and Kani Rash region in northern Iraq and at least 15 caves and 30 shelters used by terrorists have been destroyed.
The Turkish Armed Forces' (TSK) operations against the PKK terror groups' camps in northern Iraq continue despite the difficult terrain conditions. / AA
March 21, 2018

Turkish jets “neutralised” 38 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, security sources said on Wednesday.

The terrorists, who were plotting an attack, were neutralised as part of air operations targeting PKK camps since March 10, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

At least 15 caves and 30 shelters used by terrorists were also destroyed, the sources added.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralised" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Earlier, Turkish General Staff said in a statement that 12 PKK terrorists were killed in Hakurk region of northern Iraq on Tuesday.

Turkish armed forces say that their operation is supported also by artillery units.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU and has waged a deadly armed campaign against the Turkish state for the past three decades that has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

