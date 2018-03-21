Leaders of 44 African nations on Wednesday signed what is being called the largest free trade agreement since the creation of the World Trade Organization.

The deal establishing the CFTA (African Continental Free Trade Area) creates a continental market of 1.2 billion people, with a combined gross domestic product of more than $3.4 trillion.

A major goal is to boost intra-African trade and rely less on the volatility of commodity prices that affect many exports.

The aim is to have agreement, signed by 44 of the African Union's 55 member states, enter into force by the end of this year, said the chair of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

States now must ratify the deal, but the number of countries needed to put the agreement into force has not yet been agreed upon.

"Our people, our business community and our youth in particular cannot wait any longer to see the lifting of the barriers that divide our continent, hinder its economic takeoff and perpetuate misery, even though Africa is abundantly endowed with wealth," Mahamat said.

He urged strong follow-up to "confound those who, outside Africa, continue to think, with barely concealed condescension, that our decisions will never materialise."

Concerns remain