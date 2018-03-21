WORLD
Aid reaches Syria's Afrin as Turkish backed forces clear town
The Turkish government says it has set up 29 aid distribution centres inside Afrin, after the YPG terror group has been mostly pushed out.
Turkey has established 29 aid distribution centers in Syria's Afrin region to provide food and personal care items to the civilians, the country's Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag said on Wednesday.

"The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and Turkish Red Crescent have established aid distribution centers in 29 locations in Afrin’s town centers and villages to provide food and personal care items,” Akdag told local television Haberturk.

Akdag said the amount of the aid packages could suffice the families almost for a month.

Now the troops are clearing the town of land mines and booby traps for the safety of the residents.

Operation Olive Branch

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on January 20 to clear terrorist groups from Afrin in northwestern Syria amid growing threats from the region.

On Sunday, Turkish-backed troops liberated the town center of Afrin, which had been a major hideout for the YPG/PKK since 2012.

According to the Turkish General Staff, Operation Olive Branch has aimed at establishing security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protecting Syrians from terrorist cruelty and oppression.

