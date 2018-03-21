Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg vowed on Wednesday to "step up" to fix problems at the social media giant, as it fights a snowballing scandal over the hijacking of personal data from millions of its users.

The world's largest social media network is facing growing government scrutiny in Europe and the US about a whistleblower's allegations that London-based political consultancy Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed user information to build profiles on American voters which were later used to help elect US President Donald Trump in 2016.

"We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you," Zuckerberg said, in his first public comments on the harvesting of Facebook user data by a British firm linked to President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

Zuckerberg announced new steps to rein in the leakage of data to outside developers and third-party apps, while giving users more control over their information through a special toolbar.

"This was a major breach of trust and I'm really sorry that this happened," Zuckerberg said in a televised interview with CNN.

"Our responsibility now is to make sure this doesn't happen again."

TRT World's Sally Ayhan has more.

Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said she deeply regretted "that we didn't do enough" on Cambridge Analytica. "We've spent the past few days working to get a fuller picture," she said.

Zuckerberg promised steps to "prevent bad actors from accessing people's information" and said the company is working with regulators as they investigate what happened.

Stocks take hit

The company has lost more than $45 billion of its stock market value over the past three days after news reports detailing the allegations were published at the weekend.

Facebook shares closed up 0.7 percent on Wednesday, but are still down more than eight percent since Friday.