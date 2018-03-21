TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan and Steinmeier discuss counterterrorism over phone
Turkey's President Erdogan expresses the country's determination to accelerate dialogue and co-operation with Germany’s new government.
Erdogan and Steinmeier discuss counterterrorism over phone
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Ankara, Turkey on November 15, 2016. / Reuters
March 21, 2018

Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan and his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed the importance of joint efforts to fight against terrorism during a phone call on Wednesday, Turkish presidential sources said.

Aside from the fight against terrorism, the leaders stressed the need to improve ties between their countries and mentioned how the Turkish community living in Germany had formed strong humanitarian ties between Turkey and Germany. 

Last week, Erdogan called German Chancellor Angela Merkel to congratulate her for being re-elected to a fourth term.

During the conversation, they agreed to collaborate on joint co-operation in the fight against terrorism and refugee issues.

Recommended

Erdogan also shared information about Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Syria, the sources added.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on January 20 to clear the terrorist groups YPG/PYD/PKK from Afrin in northwestern Syria amid growing threats from the region.

Last Sunday, Turkish-backed troops liberated the town center of Afrin, which had been a major hideout for the YPG/PKK – the Syrian branch of the PKK – since 2012.

According to the Turkish General Staff, Operation Olive Branch aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist cruelty and oppression.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal