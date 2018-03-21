Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan and his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed the importance of joint efforts to fight against terrorism during a phone call on Wednesday, Turkish presidential sources said.

Aside from the fight against terrorism, the leaders stressed the need to improve ties between their countries and mentioned how the Turkish community living in Germany had formed strong humanitarian ties between Turkey and Germany.

Last week, Erdogan called German Chancellor Angela Merkel to congratulate her for being re-elected to a fourth term.

During the conversation, they agreed to collaborate on joint co-operation in the fight against terrorism and refugee issues.