The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 15 South Sudanese oil operators that it said were important sources of cash for the government, an action aimed at increasing pressure on President Salva Kiir to end the country's conflict and humanitarian crisis.

The South Sudanese companies and government bodies would in future require special licenses to do business in the United States, the State Department said.

"The South Sudanese Government, and corrupt official actors, use this revenue to purchase weapons and fund irregular militias that undermine the peace, security, and stability of South Sudan," the department said in a statement.

The groups on the list "are involved in activities that are contrary to the foreign policy interests of the United States," according to a related Department of Commerce document published on Wednesday.

The South Sudanese government was not immediately available to comment.

Washington has already placed sanctions on South Sudanese military and political figures, and in January imposed an arms embargo to halt the flow of weapons into the country, signalling that it had lost patience with South Sudan's warring factions for ignoring ceasefires.

Last year, the South Sudanese government said it planned to more than double oil production to 290,000 barrels per day (bpd) in fiscal 2017 and 2018.