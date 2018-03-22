Some 1,500 militants and 6,000 of their family members have begun evacuating the town of Harasta in Syria's eastern Ghouta on Thursday under an evacuation deal, a military media unit run by the regime's ally Hezbollah said.

It added that they are being transported to opposition-held Idlib province in northwest Syria and are travelling there in two batches.

It came after the opposition sources and officials and a military media unit run by Hezbollah said on Wednesday that the opposition will evacuate a besieged town in eastern Ghouta, the first such deal in the last opposition bastion near the capital.

A spokesman for Ahrar al Sham, which controls the town, said they would go ahead nonetheless.

TRT World'sCaitlin McGee has more.

Evacuation deal

Militants from Ahrar al Sham agreed to lay down arms in return for safe passage to opposition-held northwestern Syria and a regime pardon for people who wished to stay, the opposition sources said.

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday it had opened a new "humanitarian corridor" near Harasta but did not indicate whether this would be part of any opposition pullout deal.

The deal, announced on Wednesday and brokered by regime ally Russia, could mark a major step forward in regime efforts to secure the nearby capital Damascus.

The deal is modelled after others that have had militants surrender swathes of territory around the capital and other major cities to the regime. The UN and human rights groups have condemned such arrangements as "forced displacement."

Evacuation of wounded

The Harasta evacuation will begin with injured civilians, said one official familiar with talks.

A pro-regime commander confirmed there was a deal between the Russians and Ahrar al Sham. Other civilians and militants would be evacuated to opposition-held Idlib in northwest Syria in coming days, the commander said.

A local official in the opposition-run Harasta council was quoted by opposition news outlets as saying a deal had been reached but did not say when it would be implemented.

More than 100 civilians were killed in the last two days of air strikes in eastern Ghouta with most of the raids on Douma city, the largest population centre where more than 150,000 people still live.

Militants and residents say napalm and incendiary weapons, which Damascus and Moscow deny using, were dropped on several civilian areas to force militants to surrender.

Securing Harasta, near the closed Damascus-Homs highway, will allow the regime to make further gains in the remaining parts of the enclave in opposition hands.

Civilians flood out of Douma

Meanwhile, large numbers of Syrian civilians were leaving the opposition-held eastern Ghouta town of Douma early on Thursday, a war monitor said, and a Russian video feed showed groups bearing children and luggage crossing into regime territory.

A webcam on the Russian Defence Ministry website showed what it said was live footage from the Al Wafideen crossing point between opposition-held Douma and regime areas.