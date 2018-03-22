US President Donald Trump was poised to unveil sanctions against China on Thursday for what he called the theft of US intellectual property, fueling fears of a trade war as Beijing vowed to retaliate.

White House spokesman Raj Shah said that Trump will announce actions following an "investigation into China's state-led, market-distorting efforts to force, pressure, and steal US technologies and intellectual property."

According to his schedule, released by the White House on Wednesday evening, he will sign "a Presidential Memorandum targeting China's economic aggression."

China's warning

The Chinese commerce ministry issued a preemptive warning, saying in a statement on Thursday that Beijing "will not sit idly to see its legitimate rights damaged and must take all necessary measures to resolutely defend its legitimate rights."

It is just weeks since Trump short circuited White House deliberations and announced a raft of sanctions on foreign-produced steel and aluminum off the cuff.

That move prompted the resignation of top economic adviser Gary Cohn, a global stock market sell-off, legal disputes and threats of retaliatory measures.

On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned that the prospect of a trade war was a growing threat to the world's largest economy.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang urged Trump on Tuesday to not act "emotionally," but the impulsive president is showing no sign of backing down.

Tariff on Chinese imports

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer recently put a separate proposed package of $30 billion in tariffs on Chinese imports on the president's desk.