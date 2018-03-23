WORLD
1 MIN READ
Guns in America: a long and painful road to recovery
The possession of firearms results in the killing of thousands of Americans each year. And for many more who are injured by gun shots, the road to recovery is usually a long and painful one.
Guns in America: a long and painful road to recovery
Patrick Mason was shot five times and is now trying recover at a rehabilitation unit in St Louis, Missouri. / TRTWorld
March 23, 2018

In addition to the more than 30,000 people killed by guns in America each year, twice as many are injured. 

The road to recovery is usually long and painful for those who have been shot.

"This is very tough. I never knew that all of this will depend on my upper body strength so it's a lesson learned for anyone going through this," says Patrick Mason who was shot five times and is now paralysed.

Recommended

In the second part of our "Guns in America" series, TRT World's Jon Brain reports from a rehabilitation unit in St Louis, Missouri.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Finnish journalist arrested after questioning President Stubb on Israel arms deal
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
India to upgrade Afghan mission to embassy in major diplomatic shift
Israeli army begins gradual withdrawal to east of Gaza: local media
Protests erupt in Madagascar as thousands demand President Rajoelina resign
Peru's President Dina Boluarte removed by Congress, legislature chief Jose Jeri sworn in
Israel continues to strike Gaza despite announcing ceasefire
Pakistan military kills 30 terrorists linked to deadly October 7 attack near Afghan border
Kremlin says it would support Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize
US, Argentina finalise $20B currency swap framework
Taiwan unveils 'T-Dome' air defence system amid rising China tensions
Israeli forces detain South Korean activist in Gaza flotilla attack: civic groups
‘Massive attack’ plunges Kiev into darkness
Venezuela asks for UN Security Council emergency session over US 'threats' in Caribbean
US 'stepping up pressure' for Ukraine deal — Trump
Ben-Gvir threatens to topple Netanyahu's regime if Hamas remains intact in Gaza