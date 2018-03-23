Four displaced Kurdish families returned home to Syria's Afrin, hoping for a fresh start. They were welcomed when they arrived at their hometown, the village of Omaria, but then despair prevailed.

Afrin was until recently the focus of Turkey's bid to push out the YPG, which Ankara sees as the Syrian affiliate of the PKK. The US, Europe and Turkey have designated the PKK as a terror group. The area was cleared last weekend.

"We were in the village and the YPG was attacking Turkish soldiers from inside this village because they wanted to use us as shields," Samira Ibrahim, one of the residents of Omaria, says. "They were attacking the village from the outside and then coming back to hide in it."

Other inhabitants of the village say the YPG tried to take their children by force to fight against the Turkish Armed Forces.

Abdul Hanaan Mohammed and his family fled the town of Afrin before their children could be taken away.