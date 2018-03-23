President Donald Trump signed a $1.3 trillion spending measure Friday, averting a midnight government shutdown just hours after declaring he was considering a veto.

Trump said he was "very disappointed" in the package, in part because it did not fully fund his plans for a border wall with Mexico and did not address some 700,000 "Dreamer" immigrants who are now protected from deportation under a program that he has moved to eliminate.

But Trump praised the increases the bill provides for military spending and said there was "no choice but to fund our military."

"My highest duty is to keep America safe," he said.

The bill signing came a few hours after Trump created last-minute drama by saying in a tweet that he was "considering" a veto.

With Congress already on recess, and a government shutdown looming, he said young immigrants now protected in the US under Barack Obama's Delayed Action for Childhood Arrivals "have been totally abandoned by the Democrats [not even mentioned in Bill] and the border wall, which is desperately needed for our National Defence, is not fully funded."

Trump's veto threat was at odds with top members of his administration and House Speaker Paul Ryan, who had said on Thursday that he was supportive of the measure.

The White House also issued a formal statement of administration policy indicating Trump would sign the bill. Several advisers inside and outside the White House said earlier on Friday that they suspected the tweet was just Trump blowing off steam.

Finally, in made-for-TV scheduling, Trump took to twitter again to announce he'd be holding a news conference to talk about the bill. The drama was short-lived: an aide told reporters the signing was on. And telegraphing the outcome, an internal television feed advertised its next program: "President Trump Participates in a Bill Signing."