Hong Kong has begun debating how to implement new laws requiring students to be taught China's national anthem and punishing anyone who insults it with up to three years in prison.

The anthem has become a political flashpoint in Hong Kong, a semiautonomous Chinese city where football fans have repeatedly booed it at matches, drawing warnings and fines from organisers.

The proposed law adds to concerns that Beijing is eroding civil liberties in Hong Kong despite promises to maintain them following its 1997 handover from Britain.