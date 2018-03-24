WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hong Kong drafts laws enforcing Chinese national anthem
Hong Kong has been preparing to introduce the controversial law since China fine-tuned legislation last year on where and how to sing the anthem, tightening rules that already bar people from performing it at parties, weddings and funerals.
Hong Kong drafts laws enforcing Chinese national anthem
Defiant Hong Kong football fans have booed the Chinese anthem at matches for years as concerns grow that Hong Kong's liberties are under threat. / AFP
March 24, 2018

Hong Kong has begun debating how to implement new laws requiring students to be taught China's national anthem and punishing anyone who insults it with up to three years in prison.

The anthem has become a political flashpoint in Hong Kong, a semiautonomous Chinese city where football fans have repeatedly booed it at matches, drawing warnings and fines from organisers.

The proposed law adds to concerns that Beijing is eroding civil liberties in Hong Kong despite promises to maintain them following its 1997 handover from Britain. 

Recommended

Pro-democracy activists and lawmakers worry the law will be used to undermine free speech in Hong Kong, which has a separate legal system.

Joel Flynn reports on how schools have little idea of how to execute the law.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report