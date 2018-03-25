Nigeria's government is in talks with Islamist militant group Boko Haram about a possible ceasefire and the talks have been going on for some time, Information Minister Lai Mohammed said on Sunday.

It is the first time in years the government has said it was talking to Boko Haram about a ceasefire. President Muhammadu Buhari's government has previously said it was willing to hold talks with the group but has given no details.

Boko Haram has waged an insurgency in northeast Nigeria and neighbouring countries since 2009 and aims to create an Islamic state. Tens of thousands of people have been killed, more than 2 million displaced and thousands abducted.

Mohammed made his statement in an email to Reuters outlining the background to the release of more than 100 schoolgirls freed last week by the group after being kidnapped on Feb. 19 from the northeastern town of Dapchi.

Biggest mass abduction