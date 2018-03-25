Buses with loudspeakers blasting out songs about the importance of voting were touring central Cairo on the eve of the Egyptian presidential election, which analysts say lacks credible challengers to President Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

Bearing the seal of the Cairo municipality, the buses also displayed printed messages such as "be positive" and "participate in the 2018 presidential election."

Polls open on Monday for three days in what is effectively a referendum on the performance of former military general Sisi, who is expected to coast to an easy victory against a little-known candidate who is considered a Sisi admirer.

Sisi, who led the overthrow of Egypt's first freely elected president in 2013, wants a high turnout to affirm his legitimacy after all credible opponents dropped out in January, citing intimidation by the authorities after his main challenger was jailed.

Opposition figures have called for a boycott of the election, while Sisi's campaign spokesman has said the government had not prevented any candidate from running.

Sisi says his first four-year term has brought stability and security and he has urged Egyptians to vote in great numbers.

The military said on Sunday that it had dispatched special vehicles around Egypt to assure Egyptians of a "secure climate" for voting, and policemen were seen on Friday handing out posters urging people to vote.

Sisi promised to work for stability when he assumed power but has struggled to defeat a Daesh insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula and contain other militant attacks across Egypt.