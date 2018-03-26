WORLD
Graduates find it tough to land suitable jobs in Egypt
While unemployment in Egypt sits at 11.3 percent, the rate is higher for young people, with a 78 percent unemployment rate for women. Also, 28 percent of Egyptians are living under the poverty line.
People shop at Al Ataba, a popular market in central Cairo, Egypt. March 13, 2018. / Reuters
March 26, 2018

In 2014, Egypt's then army chief Abdel Fattah el Sisi became president of the country, after overthrowing the democratically elected government of the Muslim Brotherhood's president Mohammad Morsi and suspending the constitution. 

Since then, the rates of inflation, unemployment and the price of goods have reached their highest points in the country. 

That has forced young Egyptians to find work wherever they can, but with Egypt's rapidly expanding population and an economy that's struggling to keep up, it is proving difficult.

TRT World 's Sarah Balter has more on Egypt's economic crisis. 

SOURCE:TRT World
