Voting began across Egypt on Monday in a presidential election expected to deliver a sweeping victory to incumbent Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

Some 60 million voters in the Arab world's most populous country have from 0700 GMT (9:00am) on Monday until Wednesday to choose between Sisi and his sole challenger, Musa Mustafa Musa, after all serious opposition withdrew, complaining of repression.

Polls will be open for three days and Sisi, a former military commander, has urged Egyptians to go and vote, hinting that he sees the election as a referendum on his four-year rule.

While many Egyptians see the US-allied leader as vital to stability in a country where unrest since 2011 has hurt the economy, critics say he has presided over Egypt's worst-ever crackdown on dissent and have dubbed the vote a charade.

Sisi, 63, who led the military's overthrow of Egypt's first democratically elected Mohamed Morsi in 2013, has cast his bid for a second term as a vote for stability and security.

Musa Mustafa Musa

Sisi's sole challenger in the vote is Musa Mustafa Musa, a longtime Sisi supporter widely dismissed as a dummy candidate: Musa's Ghad party had actually endorsed Sisi for a second term before he emerged as a last-minute challenger.

Musa dismisses accusations he is being used to present a false sense of competition, and the electoral commission says it will ensure the vote is fair and transparent.

Turnout will be the focus

A lower-than-expected turnout could suggest Sisi lacks a mandate to take more of the tough steps needed to revive the economy, which struggled after the 2011 revolution drove away tourists and foreign investors, both sources of hard currency.

Early on Monday, dozens of people queued up to vote in and around Cairo, but not in great numbers, according to witnesses.

"We're coming to support President Sisi. Anyone who doesn't participate in the vote is a traitor," 76-year-old Saad Shahata, a civil servant, said at a polling station in Monofiya province north of Cairo.

An editorial in state-owned newspaper Al Ahram acknowledged the narrow choice for voters but suggested the mere holding of the ballot signalled Egypt was regaining its strength in the face of current domestic and foreign threats.