TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Mass grave of FSA members discovered in Syria's Afrin
Fifty nine bodies belonging to the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army were found in a mass grave in Afrin’s recently secured Kucuk Meydan village.
Mass grave of FSA members discovered in Syria's Afrin
Members of White Helmet dig the area after Free Syrian Army fighters found mass grave in recently secured Kucuk Meydan village during search efforts after getting information from the PKK-affiliated YPG terrorists held in Afrin, Syria on March 25, 2018. / AA
March 27, 2018

A mass grave containing 59 bodies of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) members killed by YPG/PKK terror group two years ago was discovered in Syria’s Afrin region.

The FSA fighters found the grave in recently liberated Kucuk Meydan village during search efforts after getting information from the YPG/PKK terrorists held in Afrin.

Twenty nine identified bodies were buried in Azaz district, while efforts are underway to ascertain the identities of other 30 bodies.

Eighty members of the Free Syrian Army had been killed in Ayn Daqna village located in the north of Tel Rifaat city after they launched an operation to retrieve the village back from YPG/PKK terrorists at the beginning of 2016.

Recommended

The terror group roamed around the city by carrying the bodies of 60 FSA members in trailers and trucks and did not hand over the bodies back to their families.

TRT World'sMelinda Nucifora, who visited the site, has this report.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal