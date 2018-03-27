A mass grave containing 59 bodies of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) members killed by YPG/PKK terror group two years ago was discovered in Syria’s Afrin region.

The FSA fighters found the grave in recently liberated Kucuk Meydan village during search efforts after getting information from the YPG/PKK terrorists held in Afrin.

Twenty nine identified bodies were buried in Azaz district, while efforts are underway to ascertain the identities of other 30 bodies.

Eighty members of the Free Syrian Army had been killed in Ayn Daqna village located in the north of Tel Rifaat city after they launched an operation to retrieve the village back from YPG/PKK terrorists at the beginning of 2016.