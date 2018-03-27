The arrival of a special train in Beijing and unusually heavy security at a guesthouse where prominent North Koreans have stayed in the past have raised speculation that Kim Jong-un is making his first visit to China as the North's leader.

Kim has summits planned with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in late April and with President Donald Trump by May. While there has been no word of a similar meeting with Chinese leaders, China has been one of North Korea's most important allies even though relations have chilled recently because of Kim's development of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

A vehicle convoy entered the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Monday evening and a military honour guard and heavy security were seen later. That followed reports from Japanese network NTV and public broadcaster NHK of a special North Korean train arriving in Beijing under unusually heavy security.

Shortly before 11am Tuesday, a convoy of official Chinese cars was seen leaving the east gate of guesthouse, heading in the direction of government offices and the city's two train stations.

City police and the paramilitary People's Armed Police stood guard in the area and unidentified men in plainclothes attempted to prevent photographers from taking pictures.

Cars in the convoy were identified by yellow stickers but carried no diplomatic license plates. The guesthouse had been the favoured residence of Kim's father, North Korea's former leader Kim Jong-il.

A staffer with the Chinese foreign ministry's press office responded to a question about Kim's possible presence in Beijing by saying, "So far, I am not aware of the situation you mentioned."

TRT WorldJoseph Kim report on the updates.

Past visits by Kim Jong-il to China were surrounded in secrecy, with Beijing only confirming his presence after he had crossed the border by train back into North Korea.