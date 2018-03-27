Demonstrators angered by the detention of former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont disrupted several roads in central Barcelona on Tuesday, continuing to wreak havoc on regional traffic and blocking main motorways and roads.

The separatist politician was in preliminary custody awaiting a northern German court's decision on an extradition request by Spain.

Transportation authorities in the northeastern Spanish region said a main motorway through eastern Spain remained blocked by protesters in Figueres, near the border with France.

Demonstrators had also stopped traffic in another highway leading to the city of Lleida, and a national road between Tarragona and Valencia.

Protesters also caused disruptions early Tuesday on several roads in central Barcelona, the regional capital.

Prosperous Catalonia has been marred by largely peaceful massive protests for more than six months, since a bid for secession from Spain began in earnest.

The Catalan parliament's declaration of independence in late October following an ad-hoc banned referendum received no international recognition and provoked a takeover of the regional government by Spanish authorities.

Puigdemont was ousted and fled to Belgium. Upon wrapping a probe into the events last week, a Spanish Supreme Court judge charged the 55-year-old separatist politician with rebellion and misuse of public funds.