WORLD
2 MIN READ
Serbs in Kosovo protest official's detention and expulsion
Kosovo police used tear gas to disperse Serbs who set up a road block a day after Serbian official Marko Djuric was briefly detained in the city of Mitrovica.
Serbs in Kosovo protest official's detention and expulsion
Members of the Kosovo police special unit secure the convoy carrying a senior Serbian official after he was arrested in the town of Mitrovica on March 26, 2018. / AFP
March 27, 2018

Kosovo Serbs have set up a road block in northern Kosovo, and their representatives walked out of the Kosovo government in response to the arrest and expulsion of a senior Serbian government official.

Politicians representing Kosovo's Serb minority met on Tuesday with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, saying they will no longer support the Kosovo government.

The developments came a day after Marko Djuric was briefly detained in the divided town of Mitrovica because he entered the country illegally. 

Recommended

Kosovo police used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse Serb protesters in Mitrovica.

The incident has fueled friction between Serbia and its former province whose 2008 declaration of independence Belgrade does not recognise.

Serbs have parked trucks to block a key road linking northern Kosovo with the capital, Pristina. 

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report