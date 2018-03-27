Kosovo Serbs have set up a road block in northern Kosovo, and their representatives walked out of the Kosovo government in response to the arrest and expulsion of a senior Serbian government official.

Politicians representing Kosovo's Serb minority met on Tuesday with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, saying they will no longer support the Kosovo government.

The developments came a day after Marko Djuric was briefly detained in the divided town of Mitrovica because he entered the country illegally.