New Zealand's privacy commissioner said on Wednesday that Facebook broke the law by not releasing information to a man who wanted to know what others were saying about him on the social network.

Commissioner John Edwards said Facebook refused the man access to personal information that was held on the accounts of several Facebook users. Edwards said the company claimed it wasn't bound by New Zealand's privacy laws and didn't have to comply with a request from his office to take a look at the disputed information.

Facebook said Edwards had made a "broad and intrusive" request for private data, and that the company was protecting its users.

"We are disappointed that the New Zealand privacy commissioner asked us to provide access to a year's worth of private data belonging to several people and then criticized us for protecting their privacy," the company said in a statement.

Financial damages

The commissioner's finding allows the man to seek financial damages against Facebook. The man wasn't named and it wasn't immediately clear whether he would pursue damages.

The case also raises jurisdictional questions. Edwards said Facebook should comply by New Zealand laws but the company was arguing it's not bound by them because its operation is based in Ireland.