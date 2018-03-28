WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel's PM discharged from hospital after brief visit
Apart from battling a minor respiratory infection that landed him in hospital, Israel's prime minister still faces a slew of corruption allegations.
Israel's PM discharged from hospital after brief visit
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu coughs as he addresses a health conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 27, 2018. / Reuters
March 28, 2018

Rest and medication may have been recommended for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but the slew of corruption allegations that the 68-year old faces are unlikely to go away any time soon.

On Wednesday the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was discharged from a hospital after a brief stay for an infection.

It said that a series of tests showed the 68-year-old was suffering from a "minor viral infection of his upper respiratory tract." It said his doctors had recommended rest and prescribed medication.

Netanyahu's doctors admitted him late on Tuesday with a high temperature and a cough. He had suffered a throat infection about two weeks ago. Netanyahu left hospital late on the same day, following tests after suffering a high fever and a cough.

A witness saw Netanyahu's convoy leaving the hospital, and shortly after midnight Netanyahu said on Twitter: "I am on my way home. Sure some rest and hot soup will put things right."

Netanyahu's illness has come at a stressful time for the right-wing four-time prime minister, who is under police investigation for corruption in three different cases. Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing.

Recommended

Netanyahu, 68, fell ill in mid-March and cancelled his public schedule for five consecutive days.

A security cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday will take place as planned, an Israeli official said. Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman will fill in for Netanyahu if he is unable to attend.

On Monday Netanyahu, his wife and son were questioned by police as part of an investigation into one of the corruption cases in which the prime minister is a suspect.

In the two other cases police have already recommended that Netanyahu be charged with bribery. The final decision about whether to prosecute rests with the Israeli attorney general. That decision could be months away.

So far, partners in Netanyahu’s governing coalition have stood by him, saying they are awaiting the attorney general’s next moves. Political analysts say such support may erode if the investigations against Netanyahu intensify.

Surveys have shown that about half of Israelis believe the police over Netanyahu and think he should step down, while a third think he should remain in office. Support for Netanyahu's Likud party remains strong in opinion polls. 

SOURCE:AP, Reuters
Explore
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report