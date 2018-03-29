The Lebanese energy sector received a boost a few years ago with the discovery of potentially large gas and oil fields in the Eastern Levant basin - resulting in the issuing of licences for drilling to three large companies this year.

But a major find in Lebanon's southernmost waters could raise the possibility of a dispute with Israel, which is developing a number of offshore gas deposits, with one large field, Tamar, already producing gas, and the larger Leviathan field set to go online next year.