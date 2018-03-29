WORLD
Lebanon's search for energy hits a few bumps
The Lebanese energy sector received a boost a few years ago with the discovery of potentially large gas and oil fields in the Eastern Levant – but in a troubled region, matters are far from simple.
The Lebanese Cabinet approved in December 2017 licenses for three international companies to carry out exploratory drilling off for the 10 offshore blocks to determine whether oil and gas exist in the area. / AP Archive
The Lebanese energy sector received a boost a few years ago with the discovery of potentially large gas and oil fields in the Eastern Levant basin - resulting in the issuing of licences for drilling to three large companies this year. 

But a major find in Lebanon's southernmost waters could raise the possibility of a dispute with Israel, which is developing a number of offshore gas deposits, with one large field, Tamar, already producing gas, and the larger Leviathan field set to go online next year.

TRT World's Francis Collings reports from Beirut. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
