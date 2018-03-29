March 29, 2018
Israeli police have been interviewing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again, as they investigate several allegations of corruption and bribery.
Despite electoral successes during the last decade, Netanyahu, who is affectionately called "Bibi" by his supporters, could become the second successive leader of Israel to be indicted, and possibly convicted.
TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd looks at the political implications for the country, and how it may impact Palestinians.
SOURCE:TRT World