Kenyan opposition politician Miguna Miguna alleges he was drugged and deported to Dubai early on Thursday after his attempt to enter Kenya led to him being detained in an airport toilet for more than a day.

Miguna Miguna, targeted in a Kenyan government crackdown amid lingering election tensions, was sent to Dubai even after a court ordered authorities to release him, lawyer Cliff Ombeta said. Police at the airport roughed up lawyers and forced them to leave when they tried to serve the court order, said another lawyer, James Orengo.

Miguna said in a Facebook post that authorities broke into the Kenyan airport toilet where he had been held and forcibly injected him with a substance and he passed out. He said he regained consciousness when the Emirates Airline plane arrived in Dubai. Miguna wrote that he refused to leave the international section of the Dubai airport and he insisted that he must return to Kenya.

"I will and must return to Kenya as a Kenyan citizen by birth as various courts have ordered," wrote Miguna on Facebook.

There was no immediate response from Kenyan authorities, though Kenya's immigration department retweeted a post calling on the public to ignore a rumour that Miguna had been sedated or drugged.

The deportation ended the Nairobi airport drama in which Miguna posted from what he called "Toilet at Terminal 2," saying he had been detained in the "filthy" facilities at the country's main airport in Nairobi.

Contempt of court

Hours before he was deported, a High Court judge declared Kenya's interior minister, national police chief and permanent secretary for immigration in contempt of court for disregarding an order to immediately release Miguna, said another lawyer, Nelson Havi. Justice George Odunga ordered the officials to show up in court on Thursday morning or be jailed.