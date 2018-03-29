Armed men have kidnapped the mayor of Libya's capital Tripoli from his home, authorities said on Thursday.

Gunmen stormed Abdulraouf Hassan Beitelmal's house on Wednesday night and took him "by force of arms," the city council said in a statement.

As of Thursday afternoon, the gunmen's demands were unclear.

The council urged Libya's internationally recognised unity government to "immediately take all necessary measures" to ensure Beitelmal's release.